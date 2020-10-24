Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives $224.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinaxis from $230.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

KXSCF opened at $162.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.13. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

