KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Investec downgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KINGFISHER PLC/SH presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

