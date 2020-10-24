Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KIGRY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Kion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Kion Group stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. Kion Group has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.53.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

