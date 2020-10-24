Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0304 on Top Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $22,006.05 and $128.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

