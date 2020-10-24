Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 26,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

