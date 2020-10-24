Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

