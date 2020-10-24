Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LKFN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $125,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 493.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,055,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 877,445 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 188,772 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

