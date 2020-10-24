Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LKFN. TheStreet downgraded Lakeland Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.49%. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $125,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,998,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

