Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Lam Research updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.20-6.00 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $5.20-6.00 EPS.

Shares of LRCX opened at $353.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.17. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.67.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.