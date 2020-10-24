Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LMRK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $267.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 43.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 252.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 142,772 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the period. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.