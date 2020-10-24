Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.61-1.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.61 to $1.71 EPS.

Landstar System stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, September 25th. 140166 cut Landstar System from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Landstar System from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Landstar System from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.31.

In related news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

