LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives $170.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $142.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.40. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $149.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.24.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.