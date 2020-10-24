Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $127,069.45 in Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,017 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $127,069.45. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,648,133.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $4,420.80.

On Monday, October 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $149,200.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,370 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,336.70.

On Thursday, September 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,146 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $108,976.50.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 279 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $4,221.27.

On Friday, September 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 900 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $14,364.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $161,800.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,647 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $40,128.52.

On Friday, August 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 297 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $4,484.70.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $356.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.15. Legacy Housing Corp has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 48.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEGH. ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oak Ridge Financial Services raised Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

