Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.34.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.70 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $101,672.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $26,525.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,751 shares of company stock worth $1,222,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,175,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,088,000 after acquiring an additional 492,356 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 115,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 133,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.