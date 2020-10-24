Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.34.

LLNW opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.70 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $26,525.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Amaral sold 36,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $209,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,727. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

