Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) PT Lowered to $7.00

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price target reduced by B. Riley Securities from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. B. Riley Securities currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.34.

LLNW opened at $4.20 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $512.70 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $79,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Marth sold 17,045 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $119,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,751 shares of company stock worth $1,222,727. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Limelight Networks by 3,455.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,262,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,542 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Limelight Networks by 5,538.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

