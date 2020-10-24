Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Announces Earnings Results

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

Shares of LMST opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, Director W Glenn Hogan purchased 18,763 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $206,393.00. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

