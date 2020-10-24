Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $273.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lithia’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income reduce its risk profile and bode well for top and bottom-line growth. Expanded physical network and enhanced digital solutions will help Lithia to further boost profitability and market presence. Lithia’s acquisition of dealerships helps to increase its market share and positions it for long term growth. The firm's cost cut efforts and stable dividend payouts are other tailwinds. However, the firm’s elevated leverage restricts its financial flexibility. Also, rising competition in the used car market and increasing price transparency can result in lower selling prices, thereby affecting Lithia’s profits. Moreover, coronavirus-led sluggish demand may dent the earnings of the auto retailer. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.11.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $250.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.29 and its 200 day moving average is $179.96. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $288.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $61,553.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,189.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,055 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,464 shares of company stock worth $7,596,831 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

