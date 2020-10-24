Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.81.

Shares of LAC opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 45,234 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 669,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 31,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

