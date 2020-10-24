Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $13.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LAC. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 62.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.