Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) PT Raised to C$10.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

LAC stock opened at C$13.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.27, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.09. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total transaction of C$736,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 867,398 shares in the company, valued at C$9,827,619.34.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.