Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.60.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $202.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.31 and a 200-day moving average of $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Littelfuse has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $204.15.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 19,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $3,627,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,373 shares of company stock worth $5,092,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 19.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

