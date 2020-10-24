LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LPSN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 5,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $305,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,466. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in LivePerson by 1,745.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 277,357 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,220,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,143,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 31.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 411,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 99,201 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

