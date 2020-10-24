LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. LKQ’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $1,180,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in LKQ by 40.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 529,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 151,424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $1,069,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in LKQ by 20.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,178 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

