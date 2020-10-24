LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LKQ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded LKQ from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.22.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. LKQ has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.75.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 529,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 151,424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.