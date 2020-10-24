Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $83,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Bank of America upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

NYSE LMT opened at $374.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

