Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $414.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $405.00 to $414.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $451.18.

NYSE:LMT opened at $374.33 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.48 and a 200-day moving average of $380.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

