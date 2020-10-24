Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $451.18.

NYSE LMT opened at $374.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.48 and a 200 day moving average of $380.35. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.8% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

