LockTrip Hits Market Capitalization of $6.02 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00003098 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $2,012.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

