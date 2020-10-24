Loop Capital Downgrades Regis (NYSE:RGS) to Hold

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Regis alerts:

NYSE RGS opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Regis has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $231.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.53.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). Regis had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $60.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Regis will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regis news, Director David Patrick Williams sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,464.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James A. Townsend bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regis by 38,250.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regis during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.