Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 186.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $253,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securiti raised their price target on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe's Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.13.

NYSE:LOW opened at $172.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.46. The stock has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

