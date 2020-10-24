Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Lydall (NYSE:LDL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $331.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. Lydall has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $146.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall in the second quarter valued at $5,755,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lydall in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lydall in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lydall by 225.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 132,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 60,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

