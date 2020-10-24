MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,916,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,453. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $114,334.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,113 shares of company stock worth $2,808,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $41,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $35,961,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 668.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,360,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 239,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

