Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.97) by $2.45. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $10,250,000.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

