Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.028 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. TD Securities started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

