MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.18. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $30.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 41.84% and a negative net margin of 116.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 207.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 54.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

