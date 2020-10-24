Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.95. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBUU stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.92. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

