Man Group’s (MNGPF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Man Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Man Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. Man Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

