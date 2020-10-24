Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

MANH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.94. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $106.17.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

