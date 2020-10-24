MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. MannKind has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.11.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 61.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 59.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

