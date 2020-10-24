ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $76.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 260.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 164.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

