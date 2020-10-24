Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded to Buy by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTDR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded Matador Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist upgraded Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.22.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 4.79. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $19.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Matador Resources by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

