Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Mattel has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 2.4% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,462,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,404 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,950,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,207,000 after buying an additional 2,142,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mattel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,451,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.