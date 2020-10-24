MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.13 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $231,935.80 and $35,080.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,988.04 or 0.99984701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00040957 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00558619 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.92 or 0.00815364 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00097342 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

