McKesson (NYSE:MCK) versus (BTCA) (NYSE:BTCA) Head to Head Contrast

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and (BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares McKesson and (BTCA)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McKesson $231.05 billion 0.11 $900.00 million $14.95 10.46 (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than (BTCA).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of McKesson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of McKesson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of (BTCA) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares McKesson and (BTCA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McKesson 0.40% 42.33% 4.26% (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for McKesson and (BTCA), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McKesson 0 3 10 0 2.77 (BTCA) 0 0 0 0 N/A

McKesson presently has a consensus target price of $179.08, indicating a potential upside of 14.49%. Given McKesson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe McKesson is more favorable than (BTCA).

Risk and Volatility

McKesson has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (BTCA) has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McKesson beats (BTCA) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices. It also provides specialty pharmaceutical solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers; and medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. In addition, the company operates retail pharmacy chains in Europe and Canada, as well as supports independent pharmacy networks within North America and Europe; and supplies integrated pharmacy management systems, automated dispensing systems, and related services to retail, outpatient, central fill, specialty, and mail order pharmacies. Further, it provides software and analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services. The company serves retail national accounts, including national and regional chains, food and drug combinations, mail order pharmacies, and mass merchandisers; independent retail pharmacies; and institutional healthcare providers, such as hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery networks, and long-term care providers, as well as pharmaceutical manufacturers. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About (BTCA)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of vitamins and neutraceuticals. It offers nutritional supplements and shake powders, resveratrol, probiotics, multivitamins, antioxidant products, sports and hormone supplements, and weight loss and detoxification drugs. The company was founded by Pailla Malla Reddy in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

