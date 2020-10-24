MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MDU. ValuEngine lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at $468,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 126.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 351.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.