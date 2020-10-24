MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.50 target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.28.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. MEG Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

