Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MLCO. CLSA downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BOCOM International started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.07.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 351,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,694 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 799,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.