Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Reduced by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre accounts for approximately 1.1% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.78% of Mercadolibre worth $420,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,257,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 9.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,279,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,491,000 after purchasing an additional 205,723 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 74.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,618,000 after buying an additional 430,617 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,437,000 after buying an additional 352,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 349,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,227,000 after buying an additional 160,552 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,312.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $957.63. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,378.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,106.76.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

