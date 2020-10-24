Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBIN. TheStreet cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.81 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

